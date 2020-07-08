HERMISTON — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Desert Post 4750 Auxiliary will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, July 11 at 10 a.m. at the VFW hall, 45 W. Cherry Ave., Hermiston.
Election of officers for the 2020-21 year will be held, and all members are encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be served.
The auxiliary normally meets the first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m.
For more information, email j205simmons@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.