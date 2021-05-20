PENDLETON — Shellie Wyss, a kindergarten teacher at the Pendleton Early Learning Center, was recently recognized as the teacher of the year by Pendleton’s VFW Let ’er Buck Post 922.
The annual award is presented to a teacher who inspires their students in community awareness and service, good citizenship and support of veterans, said Judith Burger, post commander. Burger presented the award along with John Cook and Rod Theis of the Pendleton post.
Cook, who has known Wyss for many years, said he knows she is the kind of teacher who always goes above and beyond. PELC Principal Lori Hale wrote a letter in support of Wyss for the award last fall and said Wyss is one of the best teachers she has worked with in 36 years in education.
“Shellie has a magical way of building powerful and meaningful connections with every child. Her teaching approach involves finding and using children’s unique strengths to help them overcome their struggles and develop a positive self-concept,” Hale wrote in her recommendation letter.
Wyss, who said she was honored to receive the award, also gave credit to others.
“There are so many wonderful teachers in our district who have made me a better teacher over the years!” she said.
