Vincent Vargas
Buy Now

Actor Vincent “Rocco” Vargas, a veteran of three deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, shares about the pitfalls of reentering civilian life after war on Oct. 25, 2019, at Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton. A motivational speaker, Vargas returns to BMCC on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The event is open to the public.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College welcomes Hollywood actor-writer Vincent “Rocco” Vargas back to the campus. He is known for his role as Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez in FX’s “Mayan MC.”

The entrepreneur and motivational speaker will take the stage Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2 p.m. in ST-200 in the Science & Technology Building, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. The event is free and open to the public.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Community Editor

Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.