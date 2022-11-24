Actor Vincent “Rocco” Vargas, a veteran of three deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, shares about the pitfalls of reentering civilian life after war on Oct. 25, 2019, at Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton. A motivational speaker, Vargas returns to BMCC on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The event is open to the public.
PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College welcomes Hollywood actor-writer Vincent “Rocco” Vargas back to the campus. He is known for his role as Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez in FX’s “Mayan MC.”
The entrepreneur and motivational speaker will take the stage Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2 p.m. in ST-200 in the Science & Technology Building, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. The event is free and open to the public.
Born and raised in California’s San Fernando Valley, after several years of playing college baseball, Vargas enlisted in the United States Army. He went on to serve three combat deployments with the 2nd
Battalion of the elite 75th Ranger Regiment. After four years of active duty, he joined the U.S. Army Reserves. In 2009, he became a federal agent with the Department of Homeland Security and was a medic with the Special Operations Group.
For more information, contact Kaley Cope, director of marketing and communications, at kcope@bmcc.edu or 541-278-5774. For more about Vargas, visit www.vinnyroc.com.
Tammy Malgesini
