ENTERPRISE — Put a log on the fire and tune in for Fishtrap Fireside's monthly reading series on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. November's featured readers include longtime Fishtrap friends Benjamin Curry, Kathy Hunter and Moll McCarty.
The series can be accessed online at https://fishtrap.org/fishtrap-fireside-2/, or on Fishtrap's YouTube channel. A video of the event also will be available following the program that viewers can watch anytime.
Since 2013, more than 80 local writers have stepped up to the podium to share their work, and each month offers new insights from local authors. The monthly event moved online due to coronavirus protocols and will continue there until conditions improve.
