PENDLETON — Make your list and check it twice — the Domestic Violence Awareness Month fundraiser provides an opportunity to get a jumpstart on your Christmas shopping while supporting a local nonprofit organization. The Domestic Violence Services virtual silent auction and raffle goes live Thursday, Oct. 27 and runs through Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Everything from Mariners tickets, museum passes and family admission to Triple Play Family Fun Park to gift cards, gift baskets and toys are on the auction block. Raffle tickets for a 5-night stay at the Oasis Resort in Palm Springs (value $1,285) are $10 each or three for $25.
For a link to register, view items or place bids, visit www.dvs-or.org. For questions, call 541-276-3322 or 541-567-0424.
Serving Umatilla and Morrow counties for more than 40 years, Domestic Violence Services offers assistance to all victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking. In addition to operating emergency shelters — Awakening House in Pendleton and Casa de Esperanza in Hermiston — it also has advocacy centers in both towns as well as Boardman, Ione and Milton-Freewater.
The program offers support groups, parent education courses, life skills classes, case management assistance and information on how to create a safe and sustainable future.
For more information, call 541-276-3322, 541-567-0424 or visit www.dvs-or.org. The 24-hour crisis line is 1-800-833-1161.
Tammy Malgesini
