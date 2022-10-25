PENDLETON — Make your list and check it twice — the Domestic Violence Awareness Month fundraiser provides an opportunity to get a jumpstart on your Christmas shopping while supporting a local nonprofit organization. The Domestic Violence Services virtual silent auction and raffle goes live Thursday, Oct. 27 and runs through Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Everything from Mariners tickets, museum passes and family admission to Triple Play Family Fun Park to gift cards, gift baskets and toys are on the auction block. Raffle tickets for a 5-night stay at the Oasis Resort in Palm Springs (value $1,285) are $10 each or three for $25.

