PORTLAND — A virtual St. Patrick's Day celebration featuring Irish dancers, Irish bands, bagpipers, songs and more will be lived-streamed online on Wednesday, March 17, hosted by the All-Ireland Cultural Society of Oregon.
A YouTube playlist and videos will be posted to www.oregonirishsociety.org and will be available all day on March 17. Sneak peeks can be found on the organization's Facebook page leading up to the event.
The event features all local artists, including the Tualatin Valley Firefighters Pipes and Drums, the Molly Malone Irish Dancers and Yeates Academy, Biddy on the Bench, Oregon Irish Dance Academy and many more. An Irish-themed puppet show is also planned for the younger set.
For more information, visit the website or email Mary Rose Mulligan at maryrosemulligan@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.