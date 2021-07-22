HERMISTON — People are encouraged to address their stress before it's too late.
Managing stress can add years to your life. Good Shepherd Health Care System is offering a free workshop that will address such topics as stress management, mindfulness, meditation, and more. Participants will learn how stress impacts their body, how to avoid stress triggers, and techniques to reduce stress.
The free virtual event is Tuesday, July 27, from 2-3 p.m. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com. For questions, call 541-667-3509.
