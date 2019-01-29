PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Wildlife is hoping to increase its volunteer efforts.
The nonprofit organization’s mission is to preserve wildlife and the habitats in which they live. Services include wildlife rehabilitation and public education. Its primary center is located five miles south of Pendleton at 71046 Appaloosa Lane.
Currently they are searching for a volunteer coordinator. Executive director Lynn Tompkins said the volunteer position would require a person who possesses some free time as well as organizational and people skills.
For more information, contact Tompkins at lynn@bluemountainwildlife.org, 541-278-0215 or visit www.bluemountainwildlife.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.