DHS Christmas party

Santa Claus greets a young girl during an Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Christmas party in December 2022 at New Hope Community Church, Hermiston.

 Karlee Wallace/Contributed Photo

UMATILLA COUNTY — A pair of Christmas parties closed out a year of community support in providing activities for area foster youths and resource families through the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare.

The Round-Up Association ponied up space in the Roy Raley Room for the party in Pendleton and New Hope Community Church opened its doors for the Hermiston event, said Karlee Wallace, resource family retention and recruitment champion for Districts 9 and 12. Between the two festive events, Wallace said 89 resource parents and children participated.

