UMATILLA COUNTY — A pair of Christmas parties closed out a year of community support in providing activities for area foster youths and resource families through the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare.
The Round-Up Association ponied up space in the Roy Raley Room for the party in Pendleton and New Hope Community Church opened its doors for the Hermiston event, said Karlee Wallace, resource family retention and recruitment champion for Districts 9 and 12. Between the two festive events, Wallace said 89 resource parents and children participated.
Both parties, she said, served full meals and offered such activities as face painting, arts and crafts, cookie decorating, and even a visit from Santa Claus. Also, she said they filled goodie bags and stockings, as well as provided some door prizes for the adults.
Also, serving as Santa’s elves at the events included volunteers from New Hope, Pendleton High School’s National Honor Society, Court Appointed Special Advocates, and Hands and Feet Inc. And donning Santa suites to add to the Christmas magic were Robert Meakins and Carlton Pease.
“We are extremely grateful for the communities that have wrapped around us to help these events happen,” Wallace said.
In addition to the parties, Wallace said the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office sponsored three resource foster families, which included 13 children, for Christmas. They provided gifts, handmade wreaths and a party that included letters to Santa, cookie decorating and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Another major event in 2022 that made a big splash was the annual pool party, held in August. Wallace said 124 people participated at the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center. Kiwanis Club members from Pendleton and Hermiston donated food, cooked and served meals to those in attendance, she said. In addition, the Umatilla County Fair court served as judges for the splash contest.
Donations for each of the events, Wallace said came from a variety of businesses and individuals in the community. DHS Child Welfare, she said, is looking forward to 2023 and being able to host additional events for resource families and foster youths.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
