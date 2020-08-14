ATHENA — Committee members of the Homer & Persephone Watts Scholarship Fund are announcing that applications are now available for the 2020-2021 school year. Graduates of Weston McEwen High School can apply after their first post-school education attending a college, university, or trade school.
An application, or more information, can be requested from committee members Jerry Baker (jbaker1959@gmail.com), Ken Bjorklund (k_bjorklund@msn.com), or Bud Schmidtgall (mandtschmidt@msn.com).
It is suggested that applications be submitted by Sept. 1, 2020.
