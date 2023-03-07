HERMISTON — Young entrepreneurs interested in building or expanding a business in the field of agriculture are invited to apply for an award of up to $2,500.
In its fourth year, the John F. Walchli Memorial Agricultural Entrepreneur Award will be given to a person from western Umatilla County — Echo, Hermiston, Stanfield or Umatilla — who is 25 years old or younger.
The selection is not based on academics or affiliations, but rather on innovation and the applicant’s activities and abilities in building a career or operating a business in any area of agriculture. The award recipient does not have to be enrolled in school.
The award is given annually to remember and honor John F. Walchli. A lifelong farmer, he began his farming career raising watermelons while attending Stanfield High School. In addition to being an agricultural entrepreneur, Walchli was a generous supporter of community projects.
The deadline to apply is April 30. The application and additional information can be obtained from your high school ag teacher or by emailing the board at JWalchliAward@gmail.com.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
