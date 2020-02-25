WASHINGTON — The office of U.S. Rep. Greg Walden is seeking entries for the Congressional Art Competition. The contest is open to high school students residing in Oregon’s Second Congressional District.
A panel of experts, which includes local artists and art professors, will review submissions. One winner and several runners-up will be selected. In addition to a coveted spot in the 2020 national student art exhibit in the U.S. Capitol, the winner will receive complimentary round-trip airfare for two to Washington, D.C., a chance to see their artwork on display and an invitation to a reception held in their honor. Runners-up will receive local recognition and their artwork will be displayed in one of Walden’s offices in Bend, Medford or La Grande.
Students may enter no more than two pieces of two-dimensional artwork. A picture (in jpg format) and the Student Information & Release Form must be submitted by Friday, April 24 to Wyndess James at wyndess.james@mail.house.gov.
For more information or forms, visit https://walden.house.gov/artcompetition. For questions, contact Walden’s office at 541-776-4646.
