WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River, encourages Oregon students who are interested in attending one of the United States service academies to apply for an official nomination through his office.
Each year, students from across Oregon’s Second District are nominated for acceptance to the service academies after being recommended by Walden’s Service Academy Nomination Board, which includes active and retired military officers. They will interview potential candidates and make recommendations based on each student’s academic performance, extracurricular involvement and character.
The service academies available for nominations from members of Congress include the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the Military Academy at West Point, New York; the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; and the Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, does not require a congressional nomination for appointment.
Nomination applications must be submitted by the end of October. They can be completed on Walden’s website at www.walden.house.gov/academynominations.
Walden’s formal nominations will be announced in late December. Final selection for admission to the service academies will be determined by officials at each respective academy in early spring.
