With approximately 40,000 items, the American Association of University Women, Walla Walla Branch, is busy organizing categories for its 58th annual book sale. The event is Feb 24-26, 2023, at Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, Walla Walla.
WALLA WALLA — A large selection of paperback/hardback books, children’s books, DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks are featured in the American Association of University Women, Walla Walla Branch, book sale.
In its 58th year, the event is Feb 24-25, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Feb. 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St., Walla Walla.
With approximately 40,000 items, the materials are organized into 40 categories — including history, cookbooks, self-help, biographies, religion, art, science fiction, sports, and animals — to assist shoppers in finding something that interests them. Most prices are $1 to $4. Collectibles are priced individually.
Credit/debit cards, cash and checks are accepted. Money from the sale funds local scholarships and educational projects.
Children 14 and younger can select one free book from the picture or chapter book categories. Also, special totes created from pet/livestock food bags are $10 each. Proceeds help fund the Book For Babes program, which promotes literacy. Mothers of newborns at Providence St. Mary Medical Center are given a bag of books.
AAUW advances gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. The Walla Walla Branch was chartered in 1921.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
