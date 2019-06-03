PENDLETON — A gallery talk about wax as an artistic tool is featured as Walla Walla artist Dianna Woolley shows her work at Pendleton Center for the Arts.
“Hot & Cold Wax: Fad or Factual” opens with an artist’s reception Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. The event is free and open to the public. Woolley will share about the mechanics of working with wax and the role of both encaustic and cold wax from the Greco-Phoenician age to the 20th and 21st centuries.
Woolley began her art career making paintings that featured recognizable imagery. Her formal education at University of Oklahoma was focused on business, not art.
In the early 1960s, she began a five-year mentorship with New York City abstract expressionist Donald Pierce. He taught her about the fundamentals of art, composition, value, drawing and mark making — the basics of any visual artist’s work. She also studied the work of 20th century abstract expressionists and post-painterly abstractionists, and her work moved from realism into abstract imagery.
After many years of homemaking and business careers in New York City and Kong Kong, she is now a prolific painter, producing panels full of enthusiasm, motion and memory. Woolley’s imagery symbolizes her life, travels, and thirst for knowledge.
Exhibit viewing is free. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call 541-278-9201 or visit www.pendletonarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.