WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A wildfire relief benefit yard sale to help support more than 3,000 families who have lost their homes in Oregon and Washington will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9-10, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Walla Walla Eagles Lodge, 350 S. Second St.
The yard sale is sponsored by Emergency Equipment Solutions, a disaster relief organization that fills the holes left by other organizations, the Eagles lodge, the American Legion Family and Redemption Life Services. Fifty percent of the proceeds of the sale will support wildfire survivors in Eastern Washington, and 50% will go the the American Legion Wildfire Relief Fund for Oregon.
Those interesting in donating directly to the cause can call or text Valerie at 541-663-6050 or email Valerie@EmergencyEquipmentSolutions.org, or Lydryden58@aol.com.
