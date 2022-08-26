WALLA WALLA — The Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days is “Comin’ in Hot.”
It opens Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St., Walla Walla. And as part of Pepsi Family Fun Day, everyone is admitted free until 3 p.m.
Make plans to linger longer, as Brothers Osborne performs at 7 p.m. in the newly upgraded Potlatch No 1 Financial Credit Union Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Grandstand Complex. The Southern rock/outlaw country musicians climbed the charts with their 2015 hit, “Stay a Little Longer.”
Opening the show is Jackson Dean, known for his old-school, gritty style of country music. Tickets range from $54-$114, which includes fair admission.
The fairgrounds open daily at 11 a.m. Regular admission is $12/adults or $7/children and seniors. Kids’ Day (Friday, Sept. 2) tickets for children ages 6-12 are $3. The fair closes Wednesday and Thursday at 11 p.m. — and midnight through the weekend.
Also, a familiar face and voice from Eastern Oregon will perform on the fair’s Many Waters Stage. Singer-songwriter Wade Aylett of Irrigon will strum some tunes with his band Friday, Sept. 2, 6 p.m. And The Hankers, a Southern rock, country and blues band, will close out the night at 9:30 p.m.
Other highlights include a demolition derby (Thursday, Sept. 1, 6 p.m.). Don’t wait to buy tickets — reserved seats are $24-$32 — organizers said it always sells out. PRCA action Sept. 2-4 kicks off nightly at 6:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $18-$25 or giddy up all three nights for $60, which includes fair admission. Also, a four-event package offers the demolition derby, three nights of rodeo and gate admission for $90.
Additional stage entertainment during the week features The Matt Baker Comedy + Stunt Show, offering a unique combination of humor and skills that have landed him five Guinness World Records; Vikki Gasko Green, a bilingual ventriloquist and magician; Hillia Hula Hoop Extraordinaire, with jaw-dropping tricks; and Dangerous Feats of Comedy, a high-energy act with daredevil juggling and fire breathing.
Davis Shows Northwest is bringing all your favorite carnival rides. Regular all-day armbands are $38. Buddy Day (Wednesday, Aug. 31) features buy one, get the second half off and Family Day (Thursday, Sept. 1) is $3 per ride or armbands for $33.
The fair parade, which rolls through downtown Walla Walla, is Saturday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. Also, a classic car show revs up Sept. 2-3 behind the Pepsi Stage. And motorcycles hog the limelight Sunday, Sept. 4. Both shows run from 3-6 p.m.
For tickets and more information, visit www.wallawallafairgrounds.com. For questions, contact 509-527-3247 or info@wallawallafairgrounds.com.
