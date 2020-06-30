WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Blue Mountain Community Foundation recently announced that general operating grants are available for charities and nonprofit organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through a streamlined process beginning July 1, 2020. Organizations addressing food and hunger, housing and homelessness, and health and mental health are the immediate focus For Round 1 funding.
The online application opens July 1 at www.bluemountainfoundation.org. BMCF will consider applications as they are received on a rolling basis. The goal is to award the initial grants in early August 2020.
Eligible applicants are tax-exempt 501(c)3 charitable organizations and public agencies in the counties of Columbia, Garfield and Walla Walla in Washington, and Umatilla in Oregon. Up to $380,000 may be available over a 12-month period.
The purpose of the program is to support key service providers as they adapt and emerge from this challenging period with the capacity to continue to fulfill their mission. General operating grants are intended to be short-term bridge funds.
The application is available at www.bluemountainfoundation.org.
Contact BMCF Grants Manager Greer Buchanan with questions at bmcf@bluemountainfoundation.org or 509-529-4371.
