MILTON-FREEWATER — An upcoming end-of-life care planning workshop presented by Walla Walla Community Hospice provides information that is appropriate for all ages.
“Are You Good to Go?” is Saturday, Nov. 2 from 1-4 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave. Refreshments will be served. There is no fee but those planning to attend are asked to register in advance.
The session will utilize the “Five Wishes,” an easy-to-use legal advance directive document written in everyday language. Brad McMasters, WWCH outreach coordinator, said the unique program speaks to all of a person's needs, including medical, personal, emotional and spiritual.
It will address such topics as choosing someone to make health care decisions, identifying the preferred types of medical treatment and levels of comfort, how you would like to be treated by others, and what you would like loved ones to know upon your death.
For more information or to RSVP, contact 509-525-5561 or info@wwhospice.org.
