WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Sometimes the holidays are not the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you are grieving.
The holidays can be a very difficult time for people who have experienced the death of someone they love. Memories of good times and togetherness at the holiday season serve to remind us of their loss.
Walla Walla Community Hospice (WWCH) welcomes the community to an afternoon online workshop facilitated by the Hospice Bereavement Team, consisting of staff social workers and spiritual support counselors. Participants can expect thoughtful discussion and to learn strategies, which may help them through the season.
Any residents experiencing grief in Walla Walla, Columbia and Northeast Umatilla counties are welcome. The workshop will be online using the Zoom platform.
WWCH is asking attendees to RSVP ahead of time so they know how many attendees they need to prepare for and to be able to send attendees connection info to the Zoom meeting and resources. To RSVP, visit wwhospice.org and click on the “Grief Support” link, or visit their Facebook event.
For more information about the event, or to learn more about other grief support opportunities, email info@wwhospice.org or call 509-525-5561.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.