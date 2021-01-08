WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A weekly drop-in grief support group and a new 10-week support series are two ways Walla Walla Community Hospice is helping residents of Walla Walla, Columbia and Northeast Umatilla counties manage grief during the dark winter months. Both programs are held virtually.
Solace, a weekly drop-in support group, is offered on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The group is open to anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend, and no registration is required.
Understanding Your Grief, a 10-week adult support series, will be offered weekly on Tuesdays from 5:30-7 p.m. beginning Jan. 19. The series uses the book of the same name by Dr. Alan Wolfelt. In order to foster an intimate, safe space, the group will be closed once it is filled or after the second meeting, whichever comes first. Pre-registration is required.
For more information, or to pre-register, call 509-525-5561 or email info@wwhospice.org.
