WALLA WALLA, Wash. — An Evening of Elegance, the annual wine dinner and auction fundraiser for the Walla Walla Community Hospice, is celebrating a milestone.
In 1980, a group of volunteers with donated space and the dream of caring for people in the most vulnerable stage of their lives began serving the region. With a theme of “Cheers to 40 Years,” the event is Saturday, Feb. 8 from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St., Walla Walla.
The evening includes a social time, games, a large silent auction, and appetizers and Walla Walla wines. At 7 p.m., dinner and dessert will be served. Also, a brief presentation will feature information about the past, present, and future of WWCH. Tickets, which are $100, must be purchased by Friday, Feb. 7.
A nonprofit organization, Walla Walla Community Hospice aims to provide compassionate care for those at the end of life and support for their caretakers and loved ones. For more information or to buy tickets online, visit www.wwhospice.org. Tickets can also be purchased in the hospice office, 1067 E. Isaacs Ave., or by calling 509-525-5561.
