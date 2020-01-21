WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla will be one of 34 locations across the region this weekend hosting the eighth annual Women in Agriculture Conference.
“Healthy Farms” will be the theme of the Saturday event that runs from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Walla Walla Legislative Building, 314 W. Main St.
The one-day conference takes place at sites simultaneously in Washington, Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Hawaii.
The event is an opportunity to network with other women farmers and share stories and practical advice.
The day will start with a lesson in cultivating personal resiliency, according to details from the WSU Extension office. Using personal strengths to focus on intentional well-being during times of stress and thriving through challenges is part of the presentation.
The focus is to motivate women in agriculture to “develop a self-care plan and realize the connection between a healthy person and a healthy farm,” the announcement explained.
With the interactive format, the conference will provide access to headline speakers at all locations while tailoring content to specific communities.
Speakers include Brenda Mack, a third-generation farmer in Minnesota who is also a behavior and wellness professor with Bemidji State University, and Shauna Reitmeier, also a third-generation farmer who specializes in behavioral health with the Northwest Mental Health Center in in Minnesota.
Together they will help women farmers strengthen their personal health care to reduce the effects of stress, worry and exhaustion.
Sue Schneider, Colorado State University Extension, will teach women how to make mindful farming and personal decisions without reacting to negative thoughts, emotions and judgements.
Gabrielle McNally, who represents the Women for the Land: American Farmland Trust’s Initiative, will explain that group’s program to engage women farmers on conservation, farmland preservation and land access.
Each location will have a local panel of women farmers who will explain how they have developed their own self-care plans that have helped them be successful in farming.
The conference registration fee is $35 and includes the workshop, light breakfast, lunch and conference materials. More details and registration are at womeninag.wsu.edu.
