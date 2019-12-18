WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Due to popular demand, Fort Walla Walla Museum has added more basket-weaving classes.
People interested in participating in the class are encouraged to register as soon as possible. The sessions are Friday, Jan. 3 (Appalachian egg basket) and Sunday, Jan. 5 (coiled pine needle basket). Both sessions, which are taught by Maribeth Bergstrom, run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, 755 N.E. Myra Road, Walla Walla. The cost is $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Participants should be at least 14 years old.
With limited space, people are encouraged to register in advance at www.fwwm.org/museumstore. For questions, contact Jennifer Pecora at jennifer@fwwm.org or 509-525-7703.
