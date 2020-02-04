WALLA WALLA, Wash. — An interactive murder mystery game is offered at Kirkman House Museum.
Loosely based on the game of Clue, participants try to solve the mystery by searching the house. Constructed in 1879-80, the Victorian structure offers a perfect setting for murder and mayhem.
Armed with a lantern, people will search for clues in the dark during the activity, which is designed for groups of five to eight. People can sign up to join others or book their own private murder mystery party — check the museum’s website for availability of dates. The cost is $20 per person.
The Kirkman House Museum is located at 214 N. Colville St., Walla Walla. For more information, visit www.kirkmanhousemuseum.org or call 509-529-4373.
