WALLA WALLA — The lives of two prominent female pioneers will be featured at Fort Walla Walla Museum.
On Saturday, Lois Hahn will portray the pioneer Madame Josephine “Dutch Joe” Wolfe, who was a businesswoman in the mid- to late-1860s. And, on Sunday, Pam Myers will portray settler Lettice Millican Clark Reynolds, who made substantial gifts to Whitman College. Both presentations begin at 2 p.m. in the museum’s Pioneer Village, located at 755 Myra Road, Walla Walla.
The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free to members and children under 6, $4 for ages 6-12, $8 for students and seniors, and $9 general admission. For more information, call 509-525-7703 or visit www.fwwm.org.
