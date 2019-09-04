WALLA WALLA — The 20th annual Walla Walla Valley Quilt Festival is Sept. 13-15.
In addition to quilt displays, the event features hourly demonstrations, a vendor mall and silent auction. The featured quilter is Shannon Gillman Orr, an artist, illustrator and sewing pattern and fabric designer.
The event runs Sept 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s being held at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 360 Orchard St., Walla Walla. Admission is $6, which is good for all three days. Food also will be available for purchase.
For more information, call 541-938-6130 or visit www.wallawallaquiltfestival.org.
