WALLA WALLA — The Little Theatre of Walla Walla will hold auditions for its spring production of the drama “Crimes of the Heart.”
The play has roles for four female characters and two males. Open auditions are Tuesday, April 9 and Wednesday, April 10 from 7-9 p.m. at the theater, located at 1130 E. Sumach St., Walla Walla.
The audition process is casual and open to all levels of experience. Prospective actors should arrive a few minutes early to fill out some paperwork, and will take turns reading from some provided short scenes.
The production, which is directed by Stacie Trego and Douglas Carlsen, will be staged May 24-25, 31 and June 1-2, 7-9.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning play centers around three sisters who gather in their small Mississippi hometown awaiting news of their grandfather, who is dying in a local hospital. Past resentments bubble to the surface and each sister must come to terms with the consequences of her own “crimes of the heart” in ways that enable them to redefine themselves as strong, independent women.
For more information, contact 509-529-3683 or visit www.ltww.org.
