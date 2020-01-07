WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Little Theatre of Walla Walla invites people to audition for parts in its upcoming production of “Godspell.”
Featuring biblical tales from the gospel of Matthew, “Godspell” is set to music with a modern twist. The play has roles for 10 actors.
The open auditions are Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. at the theatre, 1130 E. Sumach St., Walla Walla. Those who are interested should have at least a basic understanding of the musical and be prepared to sing at least one song from the show — a list of recommended songs is available at www.ltww.org.
Music rehearsals for the production will begin as soon as the roles are cast. Full rehearsals start in mid-February. Performance dates are on weekends March 27 through April 18. For more information, contact Kevin Loomer at kevin.loomer@wwcc.edu or 509-240-0125.
This is the 75th anniversary season of the Little Theatre of Walla Walla. For additional details, including ticket information, contact 509-876-2316, info@ltww.org or visit www.ltww.org.
