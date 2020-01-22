WALLA WALLA, Wash. — With many people having access to computers, cellphones, tablets or other electronic devices, the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center is offering online tools.
The Walla Walla VA has numerous virtual care options for area veterans — from tracking health records, managing appointments and prescriptions to receiving weight loss support, accessing programs for smoking cessation, dietary needs, and more.
There are a number of ways veterans can access virtual care, including the use of telehealth services via www.telehealth.va.gov. It connects VA providers with veterans at Walla Walla VA’s outlying clinics, as well as larger VAs to access additional healthcare services.
Another option is VA Video Connect, which offers secure video visits with a VA provider team from virtually anywhere, including from the comfort of your home. Veterans can download an app to an Apple mobile device or connections can be made via https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
For more information about the VA’s virtual care options, visit www.wallawalla.va.gov/features/Virtual_Care.asp. For questions, contact the local My HealtheVet coordinator at 509-525-5200, extension 26464.
