WALLA WALLA — The Veteran Affairs medical center in Walla Walla hosts the first of three educational events supporting veteran care on subsequent Wednesdays.
The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center announced it is holding the 2022 Caregiver Support Summit on Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s topic is suicide prevention.
There will be several presentations covering this subject plus a Q&A session. Also, a veteran and their caregiver will share their personal story. No RSVP is necessary to participate. Join the event via computer/tablet at bit.ly/Caregiver-Summit-081022. An optional phone option is available by calling 872-701-0185 and entering the conference code 824404902#.
The following week on Aug. 17 is the in-person Veterans Advance Directive Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walla Walla VA’s Theater Building.
Walla Walla VA enrolled Veterans can get general information and assistance in completing advance directive documentation to guide the veteran’s family in making medical/health care decisions for the veteran in emergency situations. Staff will be on hand to work one-on-one with veterans and their families to answer questions and assist in completion of necessary documents.
No appointment is necessary. Light refreshments will be available. If you are unable to attend and would like more information, contact your provider team/social worker to get connected/assistance.
And then Aug. 24 is the 10th Annual VA Palliative Care Forum, 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a virtual event. This year’s theme is Living Well: Embracing life-limiting health challenges with dignity.
Participants can learn from a collaborative team about palliative care in the VA system and participate in some presentations/discussions. Continuing education units will available for medical doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, chaplains, nurses and social workers.
Preregistration is recommended. VA employees can register through the Talent Management System by searching for No. 4625360 and signing up. Non-VA providers can contact Sandra Lenz, Walla Walla VA’s Palliative Care coordinator, at Sandra.Lenz@va.gov or calling 509-525-5200, ext. 26715. Join in on this virtual conversation/presentations via your computer at bit.ly/3ovZFa1 on Aug. 24.
