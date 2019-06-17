WALLA WALLA — As part of Pride Month, the Walla Walla Veterans Administration Medical Center is hosting an open mic event.
With a theme of “Connect - Unite - Embrace,” people are invited to share something that’s special to them — whether it’s poetry, music or spoken word. The free event is Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in in the theater building at Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, 77 Wainwright Drive, Walla Walla. Light snacks will be provided.
In its third year, the event was created to provide support to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender veterans. The event is open to the public — both participants and spectators. Those interested in sharing during the open mic are asked to register in advance. For more information, contact Linda Wondra at 509-525-5200, 509-386-1117 or linda.wondra@va.gov.
