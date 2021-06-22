WALLA WALLA — The Walla Walla VA Medical Center is planning a virtual open mic event for Pride Month.
The public is invited to drop in and watch Thursday, June 24, from 6-7 p.m. The virtual event will be shared via Webex by logging in at bit.ly/VAWWOpenMic.
In addition, for those interested in participating, organizers are seeking poets, dreamers and performers for the event — a person does not have to identify as LGBTQ+ to participate. People can read, sing, tell stories, play an instrument or share other talents. Veterans Affairs is dedicated to providing an environment of inclusion and hopes people will join in the fun of sharing their unique talents with each other.
Those interested in performing are asked to RSVP to Heather Owens at heather.owens3@va.gov or 509-525-5200, extension 27179. For additional details, search the Walla Walla VA’s Facebook page or contact Linda Wondra, Walla Walla VA's public affairs officer, at 509-386-1117 or linda.wondra@va.gov.
