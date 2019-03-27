WALLA WALLA — All area men and women who served in active military duty from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 7, 1975, will be recognized during an event held in conjunction with National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
The special reception is Friday from 1-3 p.m. at Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, 77 Wainwright Drive, Walla Walla. It will be held in the Veterans Canteen Service Patriot Brew Coffee Shop, located in Building 143. All area Vietnam veterans and their families are invited to stop by to enjoy a piece of cake and punch. The public also is welcome to attend.
Vietnam veterans who have not previously received a special lapel pin will be presented with one. Also, a specially designed pin is available for surviving spouses of deceased Vietnam War veterans. Other commemorative items will be available for all.
For more information, contact Linda Wondra at 509-525-5200, linda.wondra@va.gov or visit www.wallawalla.va.gov.
