WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Our nation’s heroes are being recognized as part of National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.
Held each year around Valentine’s Day, Veterans Affairs facilities across the nation have special activities planned. At the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Walla Walla, people are invited to attend a reception. Cake will be served at the free event Friday beginning at 11 a.m. in the Veteran Canteen Service’s coffee shop. It’s located in Building 143 on the Walla Walla VA campus, 77 Wainwright Drive. Also, throughout the rest of the week, balloons are displayed and cookies are available in the public patient areas.
People are invited to mail or drop off Valentine cards at the facility. Also, the public is welcome to stop in during the week for a chance to express appreciation to those who have served our country. In addition, there are many opportunities to give back through volunteer service.
For questions, contact Linda Wondra at 509-525-5200, linda.wondra@va.gov or visit www.wallawalla.va.gov/giving/index.asp.
