WALLA WALLA — The Department of Veterans Affairs is instituting measures requiring use of face coverings on all individuals entering a VA facility, according to a VA press release.
The measure, which goes into affect on Thursday, March 7, includes employees, patients, volunteers, trainees, contractors or visitors. The requirement affects local VA facilities, including the Walla Walla VA Medical Center campus and the La Grande VA Clinic.
“We take pride in serving our nation’s veterans, and it is imperative that we, as employees, provide the safest environment possible for the Veterans,” said Scott D. Kelter, acting associate director and incident commander for Walla Walla VA’s Emergency Operations Center. “All staff have been provided with appropriate (personal protective equipment) masks or cloth face coverings in order to deliver safe health care, thanks to the generous donations made by the local community and other organizations.”
A recent national study identified several facilities with asymptomatic, COVID-19 positive Veterans and staff, and VA is committed to providing a safe environment for employees and veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cloth face coverings must cover the mouth and nose, fit snugly, allow for breathing without restriction, and should be laundered daily. This cloth face covering requirement covers communal, patient-care and high-traffic areas, including hallways, waiting rooms and conference rooms and should be followed by all who access VA facilities.
