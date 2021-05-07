WALLA WALLA — COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being offered through the The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center. The vaccination is available to all veterans, their spouses, caregivers, and some beneficiaries and others through the SAVE LIVES Act.
Moderna vaccine clinics are available Wednesdays and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics are held on Thursdays at the Walla Walla VA's main campus, located at 77 Wainwright Drive. In addition, a drive-thru clinic will be held Saturday, May 15 at the Richland clinic, 825 Jadwin Ave., Suite 250. Those wanting to get a vaccination at any of the clinics must schedule an appointment in advance.
The Walla Walla VA is offering both the Moderna two-dose vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot. Those eligible under the SLA legislation to get vaccinated can register their interest to get vaccinated via www.wallawalla.va.gov and clicking on “Vaccine Information Page” or by calling 509-525-5200, extension 26952.
For more information, visit www.wallawalla.va.gov or for questions, contact Linda Wondra, Walla Walla VA public affairs officer, at 509-525-5200, extension 26520 or linda.wondra@va.gov.
