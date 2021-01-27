WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla VA Medical Center, the Chaplain Service and Whole Health are collaborating to offer a second series of their Shalom Project, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 2. The seven-week program is designed to help veterans get through this particular time to facilitate healthy living. Walla Walla VA-enrolled veterans are invited to attend.
The Shalom Project was originated by Chaplain (Rabbi) Paul Swerdlow at the Northport VA Medical Center in New York. The word “shalom” comes from Hebrew, meaning peace. Shalom is built upon the Hebrew root word “shaleim,” which means completeness.
The goal of Walla Walla VA’s Shalom Project is to help the veteran develop a plan for building and maintaining their own personal wellness and resilience through whole health. This program will focus on topics of bonding, mind, body, spirit, emotions, decluttering and vision.
The Shalom Project is being offered virtually via VA’s video Connect (VVC) allowing veterans to participate in this group while staying safe. Veterans must be enrolled with the Walla Walla VA to participate, and can sign up even after the program starts. For more information, or to register for this free program, call 509-525-5200 for Troy Parson, staff chaplain, at ext. 26181, or Kristen Hill, licensed clinical psychologist, at ext. 26725.
