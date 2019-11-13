WALLA WALLA — Representatives from the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s Caregiver Support Program will visit three area clinics.
Held in conjunction with National Family Caregiver’s Month, the events will include an opportunity for people to ask questions. The gatherings are:
•Monday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Richland VA Clinic Lobby, 825 Jadwin Ave., Suite 250.
•Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 10-11 a.m. at the La Grande VA Clinic Lobby, 202 12th St.
•Thursday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Walla Walla VA Building 143 Lobby, 77 Wainwright Drive.
Caregivers are an important part of the veteran’s care team, said public affairs officer Linda Wondra in a written statement. This year’s theme is #BeCareCurious and encourages family caregivers to ask questions, explore options and share in decisions that affect the health and wellbeing of their loved ones.
For questions, contact Wondra at 509-525-5200 or linda.wondra@va.gov. Also, the Caregiver Support Line is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. by calling 1-855-260-3274. Additional information is available at www.caregiver.va.gov.
