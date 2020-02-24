WALLA WALLA — A keynote speech as part of a Black History Month will feature local chef Tawn Smith-McQueen, who will share how specific ethnic dishes tie into their culture.
The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial Veterans Affairs Medical Center is hosting the celebration Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Theater Building, 77 Wainwright Drive, Walla Walla. This year’s theme is “Celebration of African American Culture.”
The event also features a photo display of notable African American veterans and their accomplishments. In addition, Tony McNeil, a peer support specialist at the Walla Walla VA, will share a poem. Following the presentations, everyone is invited to participate in an ethnic potluck showcasing African American dishes — those in attendance are invited to bring specialty items to share. Also, the Walla Walla VA’s Voluntary Service program will provide a cake and drinks.
For more information, contact Linda Wondra at 509-525-5200, linda.wondra@va.gov or visit www.wallawalla.va.gov.
