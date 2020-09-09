WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla VA Medical Center is holding a Tele-Town Hall Meeting on Monday, Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m. All veterans and community stakeholders are invited to attend. These meetings are intended to provide local veterans a wide-open forum and for VA officials to hear directly from beneficiaries about the issues important to the veterans.
In order to participate, participants will need to register their telephone number at https://bit.ly/3hdPjFH prior to the event; the deadline to sign up is noon on Sept. 14. No further action is needed; all who register will receive a phone call at the start of the event on Sept. 14 inviting them to stay on the line to participate in the call. More details can be found at Walla Walla VA’s Facebook event page, https://bit.ly/3h9WGxR.
“Caring for Veterans is a calling, and our first commitment is to provide Veterans and their families the timely, quality care, and benefits they have earned and deserve through their service to our nation,” said Walla Walla VA Director Christopher Bjornberg in a press release. “It is important that we continue to listen and learn directly from those who use our system.”
During this virtual telephone event, Walla Walla VA leadership will be available to answer veterans’ healthcare related questions and how the Walla Walla VA is working to provide a safe environment for veterans when they come to the VA for care. The Walla Walla VA values the feedback from veterans, family members, and other beneficiaries, and upholds VHA’s mission by honoring America’s veterans in providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.
For more information, call Linda Wondra, public affairs officer, at 509-525-5200, Ext. 26520.
