WALLA WALLA — The Walla Walla VA Medical Center is holding a virtual Veterans Town Hall Meeting on Monday, Nov. 16, starting at 4:30 p.m. The event will be held on the web, streamed live on Walla Walla VA’s Facebook page, and there is also an option to call in via the telephone.
Walla Walla VA leadership wants to stay connected with veterans and the community about what’s happening, provide updates on the various options of delivering health care to veterans, COVID-19 updates and to answer any questions. November is National Family Caregiver Month, and there will also be an update on VA’s caregiver support program and information on the recent expansion of this program.
To connect with the the Nov. 16 event, visit the Webex login at www.bit.ly/3640BZE and use access code 199 935 7868 and password DRwKNzJ@623, or call 404-397-1596 (code 1999357868##). Event connection information also can be found on Walla Walla VA’s Facebook page as well as on the calendar of Walla Walla VA’s external website.
Anyone who hasn’t already done so can also subscribe to receive email updates from the Walla Walla VA by entering their preferred email address in the appropriate box on the main page of Walla Walla VA’s website. An email reminder update with all the pertinent connection information will be sent out prior to the event to those who subscribe.
Veteran town hall meetings are open to the public and the media, as well as congressional stakeholders, veteran service organizations, nongovernmental organizations and other community partners. The Walla Walla VA values the feedback from veterans, family members, and other beneficiaries; and upholds VHA’s mission by honoring America’s Veterans in providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.
For more information, contact Linda Wondra, public affairs officer, at 509-525-5200, ext. 26520, or email Linda.Wondra@va.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.