WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla VA Medical Center’s director, Chris Bjornberg, is launching an ongoing series of “Ask the Director” events via Facebook Live to provide medical center updates and answer veterans’ questions. The first event will be on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at noon.
These events will be presented on Walla Walla VA Facebook page via the Live feature. No registration or reservation is needed; visit Walla Walla VA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/vawallawalla) the day of the event and watch for the Live event to pop up. Join the event and type in questions or comments in the chat area. The director will answer as many questions as time will allow; remaining comments and questions will be addressed after the event.
“I value communicating directly with veterans,” stated Bjornberg in a press release. “VA has been going through a lot of changes in these past few months, and I want to address your concerns about your health care and how we are working to provide a safe environment for you when you come to your VA for care.”
By visiting the event’s announcement at bit.ly/32b0cTd and selecting “going,” attendees will get a reminder of the event.
For questions and additional information, contact Linda Wondra, public affairs officer, at linda.wondra@va.gov or call 509-386-1117.
