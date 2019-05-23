WALLOWA — The “Sharing Blankets” fiber art exhibition celebrates the grand reopening of the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland Visitor Center and Longhouse.
The visitor center event is Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at 209 E. Second St., Wallowa. As part of the celebration, the blanket exhibit opening will feature some of the creators, who will share about the significance of the blanket as symbol in contemporary Native American culture. The opening of the longhouse is Saturday from 2-7 p.m. at 70956 Whiskey Creek Road, Wallowa. The artist’s talk and community forum starts at 5 p.m.
The 320-acre homeland area is open daily from sunrise to sunset, although it may be closed on occasion for special events.
For more information, contact info@wallowanezperce.org or visit www.wallowanezperce.org. For more about the exhibit, go to www.sharingblankets.org.
