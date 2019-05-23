Artist Britt Rynearson (Colville) is part of the “Sharing Blankets” fiber art exhibition. As she has further studied the northwest Plateau tribes and their religion, she sees a connection to her passion for incorporating the unpredictable and the unknown into her artwork. The exhibit opens Saturday as part of the grand re-opening of the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland Visitor Center and Longhouse, in Wallowa.