PENDLETON — The Pendleton Seventh-day Adventist Church hopes to inspire you to hit the slopes by hosting a showing of the legendary ski film director Warren Miller’s 2022 film "Daymaker" at the Vert Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.
“Warren Miller films are so much fun and they're family-friendly,” said Erin Bartsch, an organizer of the showing. “Everyone who's ever seen a Warren Miller film, it just inspires you to go to the slopes, whether you're a skier or snowboarder, and even if you're not, it's just fun to watch.”
"Daymaker" is Warren Miller’s 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, released by Warren Miller Entertainment, continuing the late filmmaker's tradition of releasing annual films that aim to capture a snapshot of the spirit and culture of the skiing and snowboarding world on film.
Part of bringing "Daymaker" to Pendleton, Bartsch said, is to help raise money for the Seventh-day Adventist Church Pathfinders organization to attend a national gathering next year. But another element is to continue to nourish what Bartsch described as Pendleton’s "underground ski culture."
“I think that the culture here for skiing exists, it's just not in your face. I think it's kind of just an underground culture,” Bartsch said. “You don’t see a lot of skiers until you see someone driving around with their ski rack.”
Anthony Lakes and Bluewood ski resorts are sponsoring the showing of "Daymaker," offering door prizes at the event.
“Anthony Lakes gave us some ski apparel for both men and women,” Bartsch said. “We’ve also got two tickets to Bluewood as a door prize, and Pendleton Outfitters will also be donating some prizes.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.