PENDLETON — The Pendleton Seventh-day Adventist Church hopes to inspire you to hit the slopes by hosting a showing of the legendary ski film director Warren Miller’s 2022 film "Daymaker" at the Vert Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

“Warren Miller films are so much fun and they're family-friendly,” said Erin Bartsch, an organizer of the showing. “Everyone who's ever seen a Warren Miller film, it just inspires you to go to the slopes, whether you're a skier or snowboarder, and even if you're not, it's just fun to watch.”

