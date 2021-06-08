Wasteland Kings
Holly Sorenson of The Wasteland Kings sings during a 2019 event at the Maxwell Siding Event Center in Hermiston. The La Grande-based band will perform during the Thursday, June 10, 2021, farmers market in Hermiston.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

HERMISTON — With such influences as the Rolling Stones, Muddy Waters and Townes Van Zandt, The Wasteland Kings mix up the Americana sound with their own unique twist. The La Grande-based band will take the stage during this week’s Maxwell Market in Hermiston.

The free event is Thursday, June 10, from 4-7 p.m. at the Maxwell Siding Event Center & Pavilion, 145 N. First Place, Hermiston. People are invited to hang out, browse the vendors, enjoy food and drinks and get their groove on while the band performs.

The band has been playing in bars, clubs and festivals across the Pacific Northwest since 2008. For information about other upcoming performances, visit www.facebook.com/TheWastelandKings.

