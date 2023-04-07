PENDLETON — The availability of water — now and into the future — is the topic for the April Climate Conversation Program.

Gordon Grant, a research hydrologist with the Pacific Northwest Research Station, will explore how a warming climate impacts the water cycle in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. In addition, he will discuss the role of geology in predicting where water shortages are likely to emerge. And he will introduce the concept of the critical zone — the living skin of the Earth — and how it shapes and is shaped by water.

