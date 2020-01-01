PENDLETON — More than a half dozen regional watercolor artists are featured in an upcoming group show at the Betty Feves Memorial Gallery.
Each hailing from Eastern Washington — Joyce Anderson, Deborah Bruce, Beverly Camp, Ellen Heath, Susan Owen, Susan Price and Colleen Reser — the artists bring their own unique perspective and techniques. The gallery will be filled with watercolor paintings representing a range of inspiration — from landscapes and animals to still life pieces.
The opening reception for “Watercolor Views in Different Hues” is Thursday, Jan. 9 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in Pioneer Hall gallery at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. There is no admission charge. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Heath, who resides in the foothills of the Blue Mountains outside of Dixie, Washington, draws inspiration from the beauty of her surroundings. She’s especially drawn to color.
“Color has always fascinated me,” Heath said in her biography. “Even as a child I noticed the bright yellow of a daffodil against the snow or the dark earth, the changing blues and greys in a cloudy sky, the various browns, blues and golds in people’s eyes.”
In addition to trees, flowers and landscapes, Heath enjoys painting her pets, other animals and people.
Heath maintains EllensArtShop on Etsy (www.etsy.com/shop/EllensArtShop). In addition to original watercolors, she creates high-quality giclée prints, stationery sets, note cards and mugs with her work.
“I want to paint something you would love to look at every day,” she said. “I paint for the joy of it and hope it brings a little sunshine and a smile into your life.”
“Watercolor Views in Different Hues” runs through Thursday, Feb. 6. Betty Feves Memorial Gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and by appointment.
For more information, contact gallery director Lori Sams at 541-278-5952, lsams@bluecc.edu or visit www.bluecc.edu/community/feves-art-gallery.
