WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A global candle lighting event on Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. will honor those who departed from the world too soon.
Compassionate Friends of Walla Walla offers support to those who have lost a child, sibling or grandchild. The local chapter presents the candle lighting to honor those who died and to acknowledge the suffering of loved ones who remain.
Nicole Husted and Annie Yetmez are local chapter co-leaders. This is the second annual Wave of Light ceremony here.
It’s a free event, but participants must connect with the schedule by EventBrite for a ticket and a Zoom link.
The candle lighting starts at 7 p.m. in New Zealand, and the wave flows through each time zone around the world. Locally it begins with a 6:30 p.m. information session, then the candles are lit at 7 p.m.
“A child died but is not forgotten,” Husted said. “It’s a globalizing of light. In each time zone candles are lit, then it goes on to the next. It’s a 24-hour wave of light.”
During the program the names of children will be read during a slide show of photographs of them sent in by loved ones.
“Our purpose is to honor the children,” Husted said. “Especially during the holidays. It’s an event where they can honor that child and spend some time in reflection.”
The group also has an ongoing support session at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month. The next session will be Dec. 9. “Hospice has been providing help for us,” she said. “Right now there’s a handful of us, five or six. When it was in-person we had about 10-15 regulars.” Those grieving the departed can be part of the wave of light and honor.
