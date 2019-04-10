HERMISTON — A dramatic re-enactment of events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is being presented by Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church.
The public is invited to observe “Way of the Cross” Friday, April 19 — Good Friday. It starts at noon in the church’s parking lot, 565 W. Hermiston Ave. Participants will travel along the streets acting out the scenes, culminating in a depiction of Christ’s crucifixion on the top of the Hermiston Butte.
In its 22nd year, the production features scenes from Stations of the Cross — a series of images that portray Jesus on the day of his crucifixion. The presentation offers a powerful visual reminder of the biblical story of Easter.
At the beginning of scenes, reader boards will describe what station is portrayed. The bi-lingual presentation also includes the singing of hymns and prayers.
For more information, call the church at 541-567-5812.
